The queen of clapbacks! Khloé Kardashian hilariously slammed social media users who claimed they couldn’t tell her and sister Kourtney Kardashian apart in a scathing Instagram Story on Monday, May 15.

“Hey so for those who can’t tell me and @kourtneykardash apart this is for you,” the Good American founder wrote via social media. “I totally understand how we look like identical twins so this might be challenging for some but hopefully this presentation will help.”

Adding that she and Kourtney are called by the other’s name “on a daily basis multiple times a day,” the mom of two added, “Especially to the people that were screaming ‘Kourtney Kourtney’ as I walked by… this one’s [for] you.”

In her own sarcastic way, Khloé proceeded to present followers with a slideshow full of pictures of her older sister, highlighting their distinct differences. Starting with a selfie the POOSH founder snapped, Khloé wrote, “This is my sister Kourtney. She’s pretty fabulous, gorgeous, hysterical…. So I get how people mix us up. A few ways to tell us a part is that 99% of the time is a brunette, where as I am 99% of the time a blonde [sic].”

“I get it she is hot as f*ck,” the clapback icon continued. “Again, maybe this is where people keep blending us together.”

Moving on to a distinct difference between her and the recently married mom of three, Khloé highlighted just how much shorter Kourtney is than her – Khloé stands at about 5’10’’, whereas Kourtney is 5’1’’.

“That is quite a height difference, so even if we’re standing next to each other, and even though our beauty seems to be identical to one another, the height is a dead giveaway,” the reality star wrote in a hilarious takedown.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

She wasn’t done, however. Khloé shared a shocking behind-the-scenes detail while pointing out the obvious differences between her and Kourtney, telling fans that the Elvis Presley officiant who married Kourtney and husband Travis Barker even called the bride Khloé. Wrapping up her Stories post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote, “I hope my presentation helped those that have been confused for over 20 years.” Talk about a clapback queen.

This isn’t the first time that Khloé has used social media to prove a point or call out questionable comments. For instance, when a follower asked the reality star who was watching her young child, she wasted no time before responding, “Her dad but thanks for being so interested.” She has also come to the defense of family members who have been the subjects of social media ire, notably her nephews.

When accused of forgetting Mason and Reign Disick’s birthdays, Khloé retorted, “I have always found it bizarre that people get upset about birthday shout outs on social media. My mentality is — let people do what they want,” she said. “Personally, I usually don’t post about my nieces and nephews on their birthdays because they’re not on social media. Happy Saturday.”