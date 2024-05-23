Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian addressed Caitlyn Jenner’s decision to star in the 2023 House of Kardashian documentary. On the Thursday, May 23, episode of The Kardashians, Scott Disick brought up the doc when he asked Khloé and Kris, “Have you seen this new bulls–t [Caitlyn]’s doing right now?”

In a confessional, the Good American founder, 39, explained that “no one really has agreed to” appear in the documentary “except for Caitlyn.” She added, “Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants. I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary that, I would imagine, isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know that she wouldn’t like that about her.”

Khloé, Kris, 68, and Scott, 40, then watched a clip from the documentary, which featured Caitlyn, 74, saying, “Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife.” Khloé rolled her eyes at the video, while Kris sarcastically said, “Oh, shoot me. I wanted to be more than just a housewife? OK. So kill me.”

Scott defended Kris when he pointed out, “People have pointed fingers at [Kris] over the years as if she was the one that instigated being mean or being unkind or being this or being that.” Khloé then jumped in and clarified, “No, people didn’t. Caitlyn did. Caitlyn did that.”

The Talentless founder agreed, adding, “That’s what I’m trying to say. And more now than ever. Even a few years ago when [Caitlyn] asked for help with her YouTube channel, [Kris] still gave a helping hand. She still tried to help. She still went out of her way. And now this?”

Meanwhile, Kim, 43, seemed less bothered by the situation. “I got so many text messages saying, like, ‘Doesn’t that hurt your feelings that this is what your stepdad says about you?’ It honestly doesn’t,” she admitted. “I had such a great stepdad who raised me, so, like, none of those things that are said – even if they’re twisted or whatever – are going to make me think differently of the life I’ve had.”

In October 2023, Caitlyn opened up about why she agreed to do the documentary and insisted it was only with the best intentions. “It’s very difficult when you’re in public life and in the media, especially the Kardashians. Sometimes it’s just very disappointing to see how they’re represented,” the former Olympian explained. “And when they approached me about doing this show, once I thought about it, I thought, ‘You know what? I want to get involved. I want to do my best to be very positive and really represent the family and the kids in a positive way.”