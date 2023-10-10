Caitlyn Jenner weighed in on the speculation that ex-wife Kris Jenner was involved in leaking Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s infamous sex tape.

“Whatever’s going on, I don’t know what it is and I’m gonna go to the golf course,” Caitlyn, 73, said in the Sky docuseries House of Kardashian, which premiered on Sunday, October 8, when asked about the scandal. “To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it.”

Caitlyn – who was married to Kris, 67, when the tape was leaked in 2007 – added that the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch “never talked to me about it” and “never talked to Kimberly about it.”

“I don’t know what happened, why it happened,” Caitlyn said about the speculation that the tape was intentionally released.

The former Olympian then responded to claims that Kris and Kim, 42, “worked together” to release the tape for publicity. “I have no idea. I never, ever once had that conversation – or did I want to have that conversation,” Caitlyn shared.

Caitlyn and Kris tied the knot in 1991, while their divorce was finalized in 2015. While the I Am Cait alum is not the biological father of Kris’ eldest kids, she acted as a father figure to them during the marriage and had close bonds with the Kardashian clan.

Kim and Ray J’s sex tape was released shortly before Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered, despite the fact that the tape was filmed in 2003. Due to the timing of its release, many fans have wondered if the tape was leaked with the intention of making the family relevant.

The famous family has gone on to build an empire for themselves, though ​Kim’s sex tape scandal has continued to make headlines more than a decade later. In September 2022, Kris responded to claims that she “helped” the Skims mogul leak the tape while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

“Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” James, 45, asked the reality star, who appeared on the show with her youngest child, Kylie Jenner.

“It’s OK,” Kris told the crowd before adding, “No … no.” The lie detector then determined that she was telling the truth. “We cleared that up,” Kris responded.

Caitlyn didn’t reveal much about the sex tape during the documentary, though she did share insight into Kim’s desires to be famous.

“Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” the retired athlete said.