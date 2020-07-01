Get Your Flirt On! ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Evelyn Lozada Is Shooting Her Shot With Rob Kardashian

Think her NBA player ex taught her how to shoot her shot? Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada put her flirt game to the test as she left a playful comment for Rob Kardashian. After the Kardashian son resurfaced in sister Khloé Kardashian’s birthday party photos, fans and celebs alike couldn’t help but notice how good he looks these days, Evelyn included.

“Well hellur, Rob. LOL,” the 44-year-old reality star wrote, including an eyes emoji. In another comment, she added a string of emojis blowing kisses at Rob, 33. Big sis Khloé, 36, was clearly in support of the flirtation, responding with her own laughing emojis.

Courtesy Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Fans are already shipping the celebrities — especially because Evelyn revealed during an interview with Nick Cannon that she “attracts younger guys,” including men younger than her 27-year-old daughter. “She’s gonna get him, huh?!” one commenter wrote. “Date him, please,” added a second. A third chimed in, “I’m all for y’all.”

On Nick Cannon Radio on June 30, she got a little more specific about her dating life. While she didn’t rule out a romance with someone Rob’s age, she did specify 27 or younger is a little too big of an age gap for her. When men her daughter’s age come sliding into her DMs, she doesn’t take them seriously. “I have to think about what my daughter’s gonna think, you know. Like, what am I doing with this guy that’s younger than her?” she said.

Courtesy of Evelyn Lozada/Instagram; Broadimage/Shutterstock

But even though Rob is more than a decade her junior, the two parents are peers, in a way. In addition to her 27-year-old daughter, Shaniece Hairston, Evelyn is also a mother to 6-year-old Carl Crawford. At 3 years old, Rob’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, isn’t much younger. He also has some nieces and nephews about Carl’s age. Maybe Evelyn and Rob can get together for a play date?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was previously involved with women even older than the Basketball Wives star — and he’s not above a little social media flirting of his own. In 2019, he and Latin pop star Natti Natasha were constantly exchanging playful comments on Twitter. Their romance seems to have fizzled out in recent months, but if Rob’s ready to move on, Evelyn seems more than ready to catch his eye.