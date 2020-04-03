Concerned. Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian’s behavior after her fight with Kim Kardashian. While live-tweeting the follow-up episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, April 2, the 35-year-old expressed her worry for her older sister.

“I think she should’ve made the decision to quit before it got to this point,” one fan tweeted to the blonde beauty. “I also think she has DEFINITELY changed, and as a fan that watched from the beginning, I am not a fan of how Kourtney’s been acting.” In response, the mother to almost-2-year-old daughter True replied, “[Pensive emojis] That’s sad. I feel bad she’s not in a good place #KUWTK. We all see it.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Twitter

In a separate Twitter thread, another fan admitted the mom of three, 40, doesn’t seem like her monotone-yet-silly self. “0 to 100 way too quick,” they wrote of her escalated brawl with the 39-year-old KKW mogul. “I feel like Kourt should leave the show as clearly her [heart] is not in [it] and she’s not happy doing it.” It seems like KoKo couldn’t agree more, writing, “She should do whatever makes her happy, but she shouldn’t bring everyone else down.”

“Kim and I both are really surprised at how things escalated so quickly,” the Good American designer said in the episode during a confessional. “We don’t really know where all of this has come from. We know that there has been friction, but I don’t think any of us knew it was this bad and heavy.” She added, “It’s really surprising that it’s gone this far.”

The lady’s fist to cuffs transpired after Kim critiqued Kourtney’s work ethic (again), setting her off. As the show picked up right after the last punch was thrown, Kourtney continued to have it out with her sisters. “Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every f–king day?” she said with tears in her eyes.

“I don’t understand why there is this judgment about how we each want to live our lives,” Kourt said in a confessional. “We should be accepted for what we each want to do and it’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day when I feel like they’re so critical of me. Every day when I’m coming in, I’m like ‘Why am I choosing to be in this environment?’ and I think I’ve just reached my point not being able to tolerate it anymore.”