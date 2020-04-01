Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Fight Continues on ‘KUWTK’: ‘I Don’t Want to Be Near Your Fat Ass’

The aftermath revealed! Following Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s fight on the season 18 Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere, a new sneak peek released on Wednesday, April 1, reveals what happened after the last punch was thrown.

“Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every f–king day?” Kourtney, 40, said with tears in her eyes after the ladies had settled down. As her sisters went on to ask how their discussion turned around so quickly, Kourt yelled, “We’re passed that!”

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

She continued, “When I don’t see you at filming, we are completely fine when we are not in this environment.” Chiming in, Kim, 39, said, “Actually, you should go,” before the Poosh founder quipped back, “I don’t want to be near your fat ass, OK?”

“I don’t understand why there is this judgment about how we each want to live our lives,” the mom of three said in a confessional. “We should be accepted for what we each want to do and it’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day when I feel like they’re so critical of me. Every day when I’m coming in, I’m like ‘Why am I choosing to be in this environment?’ and I think I’ve just reached my point not being able to tolerate it anymore.”

In the scene, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner can be seen treating a wound the KKW founder got during the altercation.

“Kim and I both are really surprised at how things escalated so quickly,” the mom to True, 35, said in a confessional. “We don’t really know where all of this has come from. We know that there has been friction but I don’t think any of us knew it was this bad and heavy.” She added, “It’s really surprising that it’s gone this far.”

Since the blow-up episode, Scott Disick’s ex hinted her decision to step back from the show was a result of her heated moment with Kim. “Maybe the fight made @kourtneykardash realize that [it] was time for her to quit,” one fan tweeted during the show. Kourt seemed to agree. “It is from our darker moments where growth happens,” she responded, adding a folded hands and sparkles emoji. Maybe a reconciliation with come next.