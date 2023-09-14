Following a contentious two-day court hearing, a judge has reduced Kevin Costner’s child support payments to estranged wife Christine Baumgartner from $129,755 to $63,209 per month. “This is the first time in months Kevin can sit back, pour himself a stiff drink and smirk,” a source tells In Touch. “And, boy, does he intend to enjoy it!”

He had better. The Yellowstone star, 68 — who shares kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Christine, 48 — is due back in court in November to battle it out over the validity of their prenup. The handbag designer claims that she felt pressured to sign the agreement before they wed in 2004 and that she “didn’t fully understand it” at the time. Kevin’s attorneys insist otherwise.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

“Christine represented in all caps that she ‘voluntarily’ and ‘free from duress, fraud and undue influence’ entered into the agreement,” they fired back. “[She] cannot have her cake and eat it too.” In the meantime, Kevin is going to enjoy this minor victory. “He resents having to pay Christine even a nickel,” says the source, “but knows this is as good as it’s going to get — for now.”