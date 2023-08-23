Nastiest celebrity divorce ever? Kevin Costner’s split from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner just got uglier. The actor’s attorneys are firing back at Christine’s claims that she was pressured into signing their $400 million prenuptial agreement. (The former couple married in 2004, a decade after Kevin, 68, reportedly paid his ex-wife Cindy Silva roughly $80 million in their divorce.) In new court docs, Kevin accuses Christine of making wild demands and wanting to “have her cake and eat it too. She asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word ‘understood.’ This is gamesmanship of the worst sort.” Christine, 49, is “livid,” says a source. “She’s going to fight Kevin, but she has to be careful. Under the prenup’s terms, she received a $1.5 million payout, and she risks forfeiting that by challenging the agreement and making more demands. She could shoot herself in the foot.” In the meantime, Kevin has been ordered to temporarily pay $129,755 per month in child support. “Christine has finally moved out of their Santa Barbara home,” says the source. “But this isn’t the end of it — not by a long shot.”

