Kevin Costner‘s wife Christine Baumgartner has filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star, according to online case information viewed by In Touch. She filed at the Santa Barbara County courthouse on Monday, May 1. The pair had been married for 18 years.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Kevin’s rep told TMZ, adding, “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Representatives for Kevin and Christine did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment

Kevin and Christine share sons Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.

The pair initially met in the Kevin and Christine first met in the ’80s, when the Dances with Wolves star was married to his first wife, Cindy Costner, and Christine was working as a model. Following Kevin and Cindy’s 1994 divorce, the two ran into each other in a restaurant in 1999 and the Oscar winner was ready for love again.

Kevin and Christine dated for four years but split in 2003 after he was reluctant to start a new family. He already shared two daughters and a son with Cindy from their 16-year marriage. Kevin also shares a son, Liam, with ex-girlfriend, Bridget Rooney, who was born in 1996.

“Fear kept me from marrying Christine,” Kevin exclusively told Closer Weekly in June 2018. “[She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father.”

“I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?’” he recalled at the time. “That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”

After getting back together, Kevin and Christine tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on his Aspen, Colorado, property known as Dunbar Ranch on September 25, 2004. Three years later, they welcomed Cayden.

“I have played two roles in my life, one I get paid to do, which is the movies, and the other one is being a father, for which I’ll be rewarded my whole life,” Kevin explained to Closer.

After a successful career in films throughout the 1990’s, Kevin gained a new following starring on the Paramount+ smash Yellowstone starting in 2018. He plays ranching family patriarch John Dutton.