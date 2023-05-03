Kevin Costner has appeared in tons of iconic films throughout his Hollywood career, and sadly, he has joined a number of other celebrities in the divorced club. Wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, In Touch confirmed via court information, after 18 years of marriage.

Kevin and Christine first met in the ’80s. At the time, the Dances with Wolves actor was actually married to his first wife, Cindy Costner, while Christine was working as a professional model. Although the two only became acquaintances, sparks flew in 1999 after running into each other at a restaurant.

Considering Kevin was long-divorced from his former spouse — whom he was married to from 1978 to 1994 — he was open to finding love again. The Academy Award winner and the fashion designer gave their relationship a shot and dated for four years.

Although things were going well for the couple, Kevin and Christine called it quits in 2003. The Bodyguard actor and his love briefly split because they couldn’t agree on whether or not to have children. Christine yearned to have kids, while Kevin was content being the dad of Annie Costner, Lily Costner and Joe Costner from his marriage with Cindy. The actor is also the father of son Liam Costner with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

However, their split didn’t last long. Kevin once opened up about finding his way back to Christine. “Fear kept me from marrying Christine,” he exclusively told Closer Weekly in June 2018. “[She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father.”

However, after dating for four years, “I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?’” he recalled at the time. “That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”

After getting back together, Kevin and the blonde beauty tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony on their property in Aspen, Colorado, in 2004. Three years into their marriage, they welcomed their first child together when son Cayden was born in May 2007. They completed their family with the births of son Hayes in February 2009 and daughter Grace in June 2010.

