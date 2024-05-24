Kevin Costner has a friendship with Billy Bob Thornton that dates back decades, and the two have been in constant contact as the Yellowstone actor adapts to life post-divorce, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Billy Bob and Kevin have a deep, sustaining friendship and a mutual respect that has outlived divorces, scandals and falls from grace,” the insider dishes. “They will always have each other’s back and they have both been through the wringer in show business and in their personal lives.”

Kevin’s now-ex-wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023 after 19 years of marriage. A messy legal battle followed the filing, which was finalized in February.

“Billy Bob has been a saving grace during all the drama Kevin has been through the last two years with Christine because he’s been there himself and then some,” the source explains. “It also helps that they have the same hobbies: classic music, old movies, cowboy culture and relentless self-admiration, in that order.”

Amid the divorce drama, Kevin, 69, has also made headlines due to controversy regarding his involvement in the final season of Yellowstone. He premiered his new movie Horizon at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 19, and the source says that having the support of Billy Bob, 68, has been instrumental for the actor.

“Billy Bob looks up to Kevin like he’s a superhero, and Kevin does marvel at and appreciate Billy Bob’s crazy level of talent,” the insider dishes. “They’ve got each other and that’s been a huge relief as Kevin makes the transition into his new life and attempts to reestablish himself as an A-list Hollywood filmmaker. They both won Oscars early in their careers, risking it all to show their genius and, after all these years, they could care less about the haters because they love each other immensely.”

Kevin’s kids have also shown him support amid his new film venture. Five of his seven children were by his side at Cannes. The family posed together on the red carpet before the movie premiered and received a seven-minute ovation.

The Bodyguard star shares his three youngest children – Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13 – with Christine, 50. He also has a son Liam, 26, with ex Bridget Rooney, as well as daughters Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, and son Joe, 36, with ex-wife Cindy Silva. Liam and Joe did not make it to France for the Horizon premiere, but the rest of the brood was in attendance.