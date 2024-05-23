kevin costner is confident but cautious about horizon

Kevin Costner has poured his heart, soul and life savings into making his movie Horizon a success, and a source exclusively tells In Touch how it’s well and truly crunch time as he calls on all the support he can muster from inside Hollywood and beyond.

“This really is make or break in more ways than one and Kevin is confident but cautious as he prepares to show the film world elite the first chapter of his vision,” an insider reveals. “Horizon is his magnum opus and lays out a truly epic story that Kevin believes people are hungry for. The idea is to repeat what happened with Dances With Wolves 33 years ago: let everybody laugh and make fun until they see the actual movie and are moved to tears.”

In every sense of the word, Kevin, 69, has a date with destiny as he gets ready to show the first chapter of his passion project, but he’s not in it alone. Warner Bros. sent the entire company – literally every important creative executive at the studio – to the Cannes Film Festival to support this movie, which is huge and unprecedented, not to mention incredibly expensive.

“It’s a giant kick in the pants for the movie just to have that many people on the ground in France talking it up and supporting Kevin’s efforts,” the source adds. “But this is still a giant gamble and Kevin knows it. He walked away from the biggest TV show in the world [Yellowstone] to make these movies happen and he’s getting judged on the biggest stage imaginable. He has a great life and a family that loves him but I wouldn’t want to be him right now — too much pressure and way too many chips on the table!”

Horizon received a seven-minute standing ovation after it premiered at Cannes on Sunday, May 19. After taking in the response, the actor addressed the audience and promised that three more installments of the Horizon franchise were coming.

“I’m sorry you had to clap that long for me to understand that I should speak,” he joked. “Such good people. Such a good moment. Not just for me, but for the actors that came with me, for people who believed in me and who continued to work. It’s a funny business and I’m so glad I found it. There’s no place like here. I’ll never forget this [and] neither will my children.”

Getty

Five of Kevin’s seven children joined him on the red carpet at Cannes. The Bodyguard star brought daughters Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Grace, 13, with him to the premiere, along with sons Hayes, 15, and Cayden, 17.

Kevin shares Annie, Lily and a son, Joe, who was not at Cannes, with ex-wife Cindy Silva. His 26-year-old son Liam, whom he shares with Bridget Rooney, also did not attend the film festival. Grace, Hayes and Cayden are the children Kevin shares with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, whom he separated from in 2023. Their divorce was finalized in February.