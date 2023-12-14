Kevin Costner and Jewel were spotted enjoying some downtime on the beaches of the British Virgin Islands in December, but apparently the two have been flying under the radar for longer than people realized.

The couple has “been quietly dating for some time now,” reported Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 13.

“Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great,” ​an insider dished. “They check a lot of boxes for each other.”

The pair ​reportedly have “ran in the same social circles for years,” and many of their friends were surprised that Kevin, 68, and Jewel, 49, “didn’t get together years ago.” Us Weekly reported that the two met “organically” thanks to Kevin’s love for his band, Modern West, and Jewel “being a part of that country-and-western world.”

However, the Yellowstone actor wants to take things slow due to his messy divorce from Christine Baumgartner and there are no “expectations or pressure” in the budding relationship.

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

“Kevin just wants to go with the flow — and so does she. But the consensus is that he’s found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special,” the source revealed.

TMZ first published photos of the “Foolish Games” singer with Kevin on December 8, which showed the Tin Cup actor’s arms wrapped around Jewel’s waist as she spoke to the crowd at the tennis fundraiser held for her charity, Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation. Another image featured the rumored couple posing for a photo with a group all wearing white.

Christine, 49, filed for divorce in May after almost 19 years of marriage, and it didn’t take long before things took a turn for the worst. She refused to leave the premises despite the Highwaymen star noting that their prenup stated that she had 30 days to vacate the home after divorce paperwork was filed. A judge court-ordered Christine to move out of the home on July 31, but she packed her bags a couple of days before the deadline.

The handbag designer partially blamed the divorce on Yellowstone’s production delay.

“Christine wasn’t happy with Yellowstone’s schedule delays because it caused him to miss so much time with his family,” Us Weekly reported on May 9.

The divorce was dragged out due to Kevin and Christine’s inability to agree on things like child support, their prenuptial agreement and the couple’s financial assets.