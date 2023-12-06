He was a bachelor in paradise. Two months after settling his contentious divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner jetted off to billionaire Richard Branson’s Necker Island — a private enclave in the British Virgin Islands with pristine white sand beaches and crystal clear waters — for a week in November, to participate in a pro-am tennis tournament.

“Kevin looked handsome, tan and fit,” says a source exclusively to In Touch. “All the guests were going crazy over him.”

Especially one guest in particular. “He really hit it off with Jewel,” the source says of the singer-songwriter, who was spotted flirting with the Oscar winner during the week’s events, which included scuba diving, sailing and star-studded parties with socialites and other celebrities.

“He’s enjoying being single again after 18 years of marriage, but she definitely caught his eye. He’s ready to move on with his life.”

Perfect Match

They have a lot in common. Not only are they both musicians (he fronts the country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West), but Jewel, who grew up in rural Alaska, would be right at home on the Yellowstone star’s beloved 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado. The 49-year-old single mom, who was wed to rodeo star Ty Murray for six years, “often falls for rugged cowboy types,” says the source, while Kevin, 68, “has a thing for blondes.”

They had plenty of time to get to know each other better. “At one dinner, they were seated next to each other, laughing and chatting,” says the source. “They looked like they were having a lot of fun.”

After a rough year, that’s just what he needs. Amid his battle with Christine, Kevin left Yellowstone and has hinted he may even have to sue for lost wages. He’s also busy working on his epic two-part movie, Horizon: An American Saga, due in theaters next year. “He’s had a lot on his plate, so it was nice to get away and relax,” says the source. “And having a beautiful woman on his arm was icing on the cake. Who knows if it will last, but they definitely make a great couple!”