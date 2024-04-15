Kesha Changes ‘Tik Tok’ Lyrics to ‘F--k P. Diddy’ at Coachella

Kesha changed the lyrics to her song “Tik Tok” and removed her original reference to Sean “Diddy” Combs during her surprise appearance at Coachella on stage with Reneé Rap on Sunday, April 14.

“Wake up in the morning like f–k P. Diddy,” the “Animal” singer belted out on stage, a change from the original lyrics of “wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.”

Combs has not publicly reacted to Kesha’s lyric change as of publication.

The switch up comes amid a string of allegations against Combs, 54, as he is facing a federal sex trafficking investigation as well as a number of lawsuits pertaining to sexual assault and rape.

Combs’ legal woes began to ramp up with several civil lawsuits in November 2023. His ex-girlfriendCasandra “Cassie” Ventura claimed that Combs sexually assaulted her and sex trafficked her throughout their 10 years together. Ventura also alleged that Combs raped her in 2018, physically abused her and forced her to have sex with male escorts. However, Combs maintained his innocence and he settled the lawsuit with Ventura within a day.

In February 2024, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones hit Combs with a $30 million lawsuit and claimed that Combs sexually assaulted him. Combs’ son Justin Dior Combs was also named in the lawsuit.

Justin’s lawyer declared that all of the allegations against ​Justin were “categorically false,” while Combs’ attorneys released an additional statement.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“Mr. Jones is looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday. We have indisputable, incontrovertible proof that his claims are complete fabrications. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn has refused to return our calls. We look forward to addressing these ridiculous claims in court, and intend to take all appropriate action against all who are attempting to peddle them.”

On March 25, Homeland Security agents raided Combs’ homes in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, as part of the federal inquiry in connection to sex trafficking allegations against the “All About the Benjamins” artist. However, Combs’ lawyer, Aaron Dyer, strongly condemned the use of force with which the raids took place and maintained Combs’ innocence.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer’s statement began. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

The statement continued, “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”