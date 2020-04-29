Players, meet the coach. Kendall Jenner had the ultimate clapback to haters mocking her romances with NBA stars. The model shut down speculation she gets “passed around” by professional athletes while taking to Twitter on Wednesday, April 29, shortly after it was revealed she went on a quick road trip to Sedona with Phoenix Suns baller Devin Booker.

After the news broke, a TikTok video went viral showing three guys playfully tossing around a little girl in their room with the caption, “NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner.”

“Maybe she passing them around,” one person replied to the shady tweet. That’s when Kendall, 24, chimed in herself to set the record straight. “They act like i’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch,” she replied.

Kendall’s epic response was met with a ton of support from her famous family members, including her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who gave her seal of approval. “Lmfao tweet of the year,” the makeup maven, 22, wrote.

Kim Kardashian also got a kick out of Kendall’s tweet, responding with three laughing emojis. Khloé Kardashian even sounded off too, posting multiple coffin and stethoscope emojis. To no surprise, fans were living for the stunner’s rare clapback on social media. “Okay Kendall. Let them know,” one wrote. “Drag them Kenny,” another added.

