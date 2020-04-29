Players, meet the coach. Kendall Jenner had the ultimate clapback to haters mocking her romances with NBA stars. The model shut down speculation she gets “passed around” by professional athletes while taking to Twitter on Wednesday, April 29, shortly after it was revealed she went on a quick road trip to Sedona with Phoenix Suns baller Devin Booker.

After the news broke, a TikTok video went viral showing three guys playfully tossing around a little girl in their room with the caption, “NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner.”

“Maybe she passing them around,” one person replied to the shady tweet. That’s when Kendall, 24, chimed in herself to set the record straight. “They act like i’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch,” she replied.

Kendall’s epic response was met with a ton of support from her famous family members, including her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who gave her seal of approval. “Lmfao tweet of the year,” the makeup maven, 22, wrote.

Kim Kardashian also got a kick out of Kendall’s tweet, responding with three laughing emojis. Khloé Kardashian even sounded off too, posting multiple coffin and stethoscope emojis. To no surprise, fans were living for the stunner’s rare clapback on social media. “Okay Kendall. Let them know,” one wrote. “Drag them Kenny,” another added.

In February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made headlines for her relationship with Ben Simmons after their Super Bowl LIV date and recent outings together.

“Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” a source told Us Weekly about their status. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another.”

As In Touch previously reported, the duo parted ways in May 2019. “It wasn’t working out. They were long distance too much of time, and it just fizzled,” a source exclusively revealed at the time.

Back in 2017, Kendall dated Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin, but the stars went their separate ways the following year.

No matter what the haters say, she is clearly living her best life!