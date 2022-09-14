Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Have Made Some Seriously NSFW Sex Confessions Over the Years

In April 2018, Kelly reflected on the early days of their relationship and how they fell in love. Even before they met in person, she admitted that it was love at first sight with Mark.

“I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “I wasn’t looking to get married … but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before – like I saw it.”

She added, “And I don’t believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment.”

The couple met in person when Mark auditioned for a part on All My Children, which Kelly starred on from 1990 until 2002. While talking to Andy Cohen, she explained that she read with Mark during his audition.

After auditioning several other actors for the role that eventually went to the Riverdale alum, the casting director told Kelly, “I found him.”

“She said, ‘He’s brand new, just graduated college’ and she showed me his picture,” the Hope & Faith alum revealed. “At that point, I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married. It never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone.”

The couple tied the knot in 1996, while they went on to welcome son Michael in 1997, daughter Lola in 2001 and son Joaquin in 2003.

Both Kelly and Mark have been known to share insight into their relationship, while they have even opened up about their sex lives on several occasions.

In 2016, the All We Had actor shared how they have kept the spark alive after more than two decades of marriage. “We really dig each other,” he said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I’m really crazy about her.”

After host Andy noted that the couple “bangs a lot,” Mark replied, “We keep it going! I’m bananas over my wife.”

