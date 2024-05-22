Kelly Osbourne didn’t hold back while slamming her former Fashion Police costar Giuliana Rancic and revealed that they are not on good terms.

“We don’t need to give her any f–king anything,” Kelly, 39, said when her mother, Sharon Osbourne, brought up Giuliana, 49, during the Tuesday, May 21, episode of their “The Osbournes Podcast.”

Kelly and Giuliana previously appeared on the former E! fashion commentary show alongside Joan Rivers and magazine editor George Kotsiopoulos, which premiered in 2010. Giuliana remained on the show until it concluded in 2017, though Kelly left the gig in 2015.

Jack Osbourne then explained to Sharon, 71, and their father, Ozzy Osbourne, that Kelly had been incorrectly blamed for making a “really kind of a f–king racist comment” about Zendaya’s hair in 2015. However, it was actually Giuliana who said that the Euphoria actress – who sported dreadlocks for the look – appeared like “she smells like patchouli oil and weed.”

Following the controversy, Jack, 38, recalled reading “an article where Zendaya was like, ‘Yeah, f—k Giuliana Rancic.” Kelly responded, “Good for her.”

Jack then noted he hasn’t “seen anything from her [Giuliana] in a very long time,” which gave Kelly the opportunity to throw even more shade. She said she “wouldn’t know, because as far as I’m concerned, she doesn’t exist.”

After Giuliana faced backlash for the comment about Zendaya, 27, she issued an apology for making the “outrageously offensive” comment.

Despite taking ownership of the comment, many Fashion Police viewers got confused over who made the remark and Kelly was dragged into the situation. The drama led to her decision to leave Fashion Police in February 2015.

Meanwhile, Zendaya also weighed in on the controversy when she addressed Giuliana’s comments in an Instagram post. “There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful,” she wrote at the time. “Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect.”

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

“To say that an 18-year-old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’ is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive,” Zendaya continued. “I don’t usually feel the need to respond to negative things but certain remarks can’t go unchecked.”

The Challengers star continued to reflect on the controversy, and revealed why she felt the need to speak up while talking to W Magazine in 2021.

“That’s how change happens,” Zendaya explained. “And it made me think, ‘How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with People of Color?'”