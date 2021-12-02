Rock On! Take a Look at Ozzy Osbourne’s Evolution as the Prince of Darkness to Family Man

It’s all part of his journey! John Michael Osbourne (a.k.a. Ozzy Osbourne) rose to fame as the compelling lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. With his electric stage presence, powerhouse vocals and wild sense of style, he was the epitome of a rock ‘n’ roll star and it didn’t take long for his career to reach new heights.

Over time, Ozzy also became known for his nickname, the Prince of Darkness, and luckily, he took the title with stride. “It’s a name. I didn’t wake up one morning and go, ‘You know what, I’m going to call myself? … ‘ It started as a joke name really. I’m OK with it, you know? It’s better than being called an asshole,” the chart-topping artist said during a teleconference.

Even though the England native was fired from the influential band in 1979 due to alcohol and drug problems, he has proven to be a force in the music business. Ozzy later married his wife, Sharon Osbourne, who was the daughter of Black Sabbath’s manager, Don Arden, the man behind Ozzy’s termination. The couple, who married in 1982, have certainly had their ups and downs over the years, including when Sharon got Ozzy arrested for attempted murder, which was not “one of [his] greatest achievements,” according to the rocker, and separating in 2016 after Ozzy’s alleged affair — but that’s all water under the bridge! The couple reconciled and Ozzy underwent treatment for sex addiction.

“Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” she explained at the time. “Probably, really, just months ago because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard. I just had a newfound love and I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”

Ozzy went on to have a successful solo career, releasing studio albums that continued to showcase his unique sound.

In the past few decades, the performer has received multiple accolades for his accomplishments, including his band being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but that’s not all: he also became a reality television star.

Ozzy appeared on the hit MTV reality show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005, alongside his wife and manager, Sharon, and two of their three children, Kelly and Jack. He and Jack also co-starred in a show together, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, from 2016 to 2018.

In January 2020, the musician revealed that he was diagnosed with a “mild form” of Parkinson’s disease and a month later was seeking medical treatment, putting his touring days on hold — for now.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Ozzy’s evolution from rock star to family man.