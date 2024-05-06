Zendaya Arrives at the 2024 Met Gala: See the ‘Dune’ Star’s Glamorous Red Carpet Photos

Zendaya came ready to shake things up at the 2024 Met Gala. The Dune star, 27, arrived on the red carpet for fashion’s biggest night looking fabulous in a “Garden of Time”-themed dress on Monday, May 6.

Her edgy Maison Margiela gown was a mermaid-cut complete with a hummingbird on her shoulder and grapes at her hip for a full “garden” vibe.

The Euphoria star’s outfit was a bit last minute, as her stylist, Law Roach, revealed to The New York Times on May 2 that her dress hadn’t been “made” yet.

“We’ve been on two press tours — Dune 2 and Challengers — and doing two Vogue covers,” Law, 45, said.

Despite her busy schedule, Zendaya was looking forward to another year on the famous Met steps. “It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met,” she told E! News on April 16.