Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been ordered to pay the singer millions after a California labor commissioner ruled that he overcharged her for booking gigs as her manager, TMZ reported on Thursday, November 30.

Brandon, 46, secured Kelly’s roles as a coach on The Voice and as host of the Billboard Music Awards, as well as her deals with Norwegian Cruise Line and Wayfair, according to court documents obtained by the publication. However, only agents and not managers can lawfully book gigs. The music manager reportedly collected fees for the bookings totaling out to $2,641,374, which the labor commissioner has ordered Brandon to pay back to Kelly, 41.

Brandon received $1.98 million in commission for Kelly’s coaching gig on The Voice, according to the report. She coached on the show in seasons 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 23. Additionally, Brandon earned $93.30 in commission for her hosting gig at the BBMAs. He reportedly plans to appeal the ruling.

Kelly also requested the commission Brandon earned for The Kelly Clarkson Show, the report stated, but the labor commissioner ruled that he could keep those earnings.

In 2007, Kelly hired Brandon’s father, Narvel Blackstock, of Starstruck Management, as her manager. After the “Because of You” singer started dating Brandon in 2012, he took over as her manager. The two got engaged in December 2012 after 11 months of dating, and they tied the knot in October 2013. Brandon continued to serve as Kelly’s manager throughout their marriage, which ended in June 2020 when Kelly filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” In Touch confirmed at the time.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In a 2018 interview with Today, Kelly revealed her secret to working with her then-husband: respect for each other’s talents.

“I wouldn’t have hired Brandon to be my manager if I didn’t see firsthand how great he is at that and how much he cares about Blake [Shelton, another client of Brandon’s]. And the way that [Blake’s] career has blown up, I would have hired Brandon regardless,” she said. “He’s really talented at what he does and his mind really does work in a completely different way. I’m always like, ‘Is this your manager hat?’ And he’ll go ‘Oh, is this your artist hat? Are we going there?’ So, we’re pretty good about that.”

Kelly and Brandon’s divorce was finalized in March 2022. The pop star gained primary custody of their two children, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with the kids spending one weekend per month with their father. However, Kelly was ordered to make a one-time payment to Brandon of $1.3 million in addition to $45,600 per month in child support, Us Weekly confirmed. She was also ordered to pay her ex $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024.

Kelly won their Montana ranch, as well as family pets, multiple cars and a flight simulator in the settlement.