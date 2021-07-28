Kelly Clarkson has been required to pay her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, nearly $200,000 per month in spousal and child support, In Touch can confirm.

A Los Angeles County Court judge issued the order after disagreements related to their property, two kids and income, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday, July 27, which was the first to report news of the order. In the docs, it reveals Clarkson, 39, earns around $1, 900,000 on a monthly basis.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Clarkson will reportedly begin the payments on April 1, with roughly $45,000 going toward child support for their children, 7-year-old River and 5-year-old Remington. The spousal support Clarkson will owe is $150,000, putting the final number to be around $200,000 a month.

In early July, the Voice judge filed a motion for a separate trial to terminate her marital status so she can be declared legally single. Clarkson claimed at the time that she “has made good faith efforts to settle” the dispute with Blackstock, 44, while her ex and his legal team allegedly “have no intention of reaching a global settlement of this matter anytime soon,” according to the docs obtained by Us Weekly.

Clarkson previously filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The duo wed in October 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee, later welcoming daughter River in 2014 and son Remington in 2016. The talent manager also has two kids, daughter Savannah and son Seth, with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Shutterstock(2)

Since her split from Blackstock, the American Idol season 1 winner has turned to music to help her cope with the emotions. “I have written like, 60 songs,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight in February. “It is an insane amount of getting it out.”

“I think that’s a blessing in itself,” she shared. “I don’t know how anybody, I’ll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this.”

In Touch has reached out to Clarkson and Blackstock’s legal teams for comment.