Kelly Clarkson’s Dating History Isn’t As Lengthy As You Would Think: See Her Past Suitors!

Highly selective! Kelly Clarkson may have tons of chart-topping songs, but her list of previous suitors is definitely not as lengthy. The “Stronger” singer proved she is ~Miss Independent~ and doesn’t need a man.

While the mom of two was married to her soon-to-be ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, for nearly seven years, she was single for most of her career in the limelight. Kelly and the talent manager may be parting ways, but it’s evident she will always have a special place in her heart for her first true love.

“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” she said in 2017 while promoting her Meaning of Life album. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

Brandon struck a chord with Kelly unlike anyone had before. “I honestly thought I was asexual — I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life,” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling … OK! That’s what they were talking about in ‘Waiting to Exhale.’ I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue.”

Kelly first met Brandon in 2006, but he was still married to Melissa Ashworth at the time. “This guy walks by, making everybody laugh. I said, ‘I’m gonna end up with him. I know it,’” the talk show host told People in 2013, recalling the moment they met. While Kelly instantly felt a connection, she laid off of the then-married man until he got divorce in 2012.

“Just from that one time, even six years later, I had never really dated anyone,” the “Breakaway” singer continued to explain. “I honest to God thought, ‘Is this what it’s like to be asexual?’ I was just not attracted to people.”

The American Idol winner shared during a 2015 interview with CBS Sunday Morning that Brandon was the first person she said “I love you” to. “I didn’t feel like I had to,” she said, explaining things with Brandon just felt right.

Scroll below for details on who Kelly dated before linking up with her manager ex.