Katharine McPhee became a household name following her debut on American Idol in 2006. Though the “Over It” singer didn’t take home the trophy that year, her second-place win helped her land a recording contract, which led to a lucrative career in the music industry. On top of that, Katharine has dipped her toes into acting, showcasing her voice on the small screen, the big screen and the stage, earning her a hefty bank account.

What Is Katharine McPhee’s Net Worth?

Katharine McPhee has a net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Katharine McPhee Make Money?

In 2005, at the age of 21, Katherine auditioned for American Idol season 5 in front of judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. Her rendition of “God Bless the Child” earned her a spot in Hollywood. Katharine went on to become a fan favorite contestant that season, inspiring the term “McPheever” and making it all the way to the finals. She ended the season as the runner-up to winner Taylor Hicks and signed with RCA Records a year later.

In February 2008, Simon said in an interview that he “didn’t care much” for Katharine and didn’t think she was a “credible recording artist” but added that she could have a voice for Broadway. Katharine proved the judge wrong, though, as her single “Over It” off her self-titled debut album was certified gold that same month. She has since released four other albums — Unbroken, Christmas Is the Time to Say I Love You, Hysteria and I Fall in Love Too Easily.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In addition to earning money from album sales, Katharine has become a TV, film and Broadway actress. She landed starring roles in the shows Smash (2012 to 2013) and Scorpion (2014 to 2018), as well as the films You May Not Kiss the Bride (2011) and Shark Night 3D (2011). Katharine is also known for her appearance as pregnant sorority girl Harmony in 2008’s The House Bunny. She made her Broadway debut in April 2018 in Waitress.

Why Did Katharine McPhee End Her Asia Tour Early?

Katharine and her husband, David Foster, were both performing on the “David Foster & Friends” tour across Asia in 2023. However, Katharine announced on August 11 that she had to miss the final two shows in Jakarta, Indonesia, due to a “horrible tragedy” in their family.

It was then reported on August 15 that their toddler son Rennie David’s nanny, Yadira Calito, had died. According to authorities, Yadira was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead after an 84-year-old woman driving a Toyota RAV4 crashed the SUV into a San Fernando Valley car dealership. Yadira was pinned under the vehicle and dragged for 20 feet before she was freed. Reports stated that the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while bringing the SUV in for service. The woman has not been arrested in relation to the incident.