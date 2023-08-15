Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s nanny, Yadira Calito, died after she was run over by a car, according to reports.

The accident took place at the Hamer Toyota dealership in San Fernando Valley on Wednesday, August 9. An 84-year-old woman was driving a Toyota RAV4 when she crashed into the customer reception area. Yadira was pinned under the SUV and dragged for 20 feet before she was eventually freed from under the car, according to reports. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the driver was taking her car in for service when she hit the gas instead of the brakes. Upon the mistake, her car crashed into the customer reception area. She has not been arrested in relation to the incident.

Two employees at the dealership were also injured in the crash, though they are both expected to make full recoveries.

Yadira’s cause of death was confirmed just four days after Katharine, 39, revealed their family had suffered a tragedy. She made the announcement while explaining she would miss two shows alongside David, 73, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, August 11.

“Dearest Jakarta fans, It’s with a heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run,” the “Terrified” singer wrote in a statement via Instagram. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

Katharine continued, “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

While the American Idol alum headed back to the United States, David remained in Indonesia to perform at the shows at Jakarta’s Sentul International Convention Centre.

Yadira was the nanny for the couple’s 2-year-old son, Rennie David. Rennie is Katharine’s only child, though David welcomed daughters Amy, Allison, Sara, Erin and Jordan during past relationships.

In October 2021, Katharine admitted that she relies on a lot of people for help when it comes to raising her son. “I bow down to these women who just do it completely on their own, but you know, you say it takes a village, and it does because babies need lots of attention,” she said at the time.

“And I think it’s healthy for babies to have multiple people around them who love them, friends, families, nannies,” the Smash star continued. “I mean, whoever you can, just [to] help you out — and it also, in turn, helps the baby.”

Katharine added that she loves “every second” she gets to spend with Rennie. “I’m not one of those women that’s just going to say, like, how hard it is, because there are moments that are hard and you’re tired but I just keep reminding myself that it’s just a moment in time [and] that I’m never going to get this time back,” Katharine stated. “So I love every moment of it.”