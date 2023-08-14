It’s almost certain that everyone knows a song that’s a product of David Foster’s talent. The record producer has worked with A-list singers like Whitney Houston and Madonna during his career and his success has led to a massive net worth.

What Is David Foster’s Net Worth?

The Canadian musician is worth an estimated $150 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does David Foster Make Money?

David has earned his hefty income through his prestigious music career, which has earned him 16 Grammys and 45 nominations.

The former Skylark pianist earned his first Grammy in 1979 in the Best Rhythm & Blues category after cowriting Earth, Wind & Fire’s song “After The Love Has Gone.”

David has also worked on hits like Whitney’s “I Will Always Love You,” Celine Dion’s “Power of Love” and Toni Braxton’s success “Un-break My Heart.”

In 2020, David released his documentary David Foster: Off the Record, where he guided fans through his multi-decade-long career. The celebrity also opened up about why he decided to start performing music solo later in life.

“My whole life I’ve spent in the studio, in basically a room with no windows. And all these great artists would come through my studio, we’d make music together, either stuff that I produced and wrote or ​cowrote. And then they had the great satisfaction of leaving my studio, going out touring and seeing the reaction to the music that we made together, in front of thousands of people. I never got to experience what that was like back in the early days,” he said in a 2020 interview.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“So, when I did start touring, I realized that if you have great singers and the songs are hits, people are very accepting of it. They don’t need to see Whitney [Houston] standing there to be impressed, as long as they can sing along with the song and the singer is really good. And I’m the ringmaster and I enjoy it.”

Is David Foster Married?

The David Foster Foundation founder is currently married to wife Katharine McPhee. The pair wed in 2019 and welcomed their son, Rennie, two years later.

Their family suffered a tragic loss after David and Katharine’s nanny died in a “horrible tragedy” in August 2023, while they were on tour in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“Dearest Jakarta fans, It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run,” the American Idol alum wrote in the statement via Instagram. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

David has been married four times before Katherine to ex-wives B.J. Cook., Rebecca Dyer (1982-1986), Linda Thompson (1991-2005) and RHOBH’s Yolanda Hadid (2011-2017).

He shares daughter Amy with B.J., daughters Sara, Erin and Jordan with Rebecca and eldest daughter Allison from a past relationship in his 20s.