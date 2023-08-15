Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s relationship has made headlines for years, mainly due to their large age gap. Many fans have wondered how the two musicians connected in the first place. Keep scrolling to learn more about their marriage and what they’ve had to say about it.

How Did Katharine McPhee and David Foster Meet?

Katharine and David initially sparked dating rumors in 2017, but their first meeting actually came years beforehand. In 2006, Katharine competed on American Idol, with David serving as a guest mentor for a brief time. After working together, David said Katharine had a “great, great future ahead of her.” Two years later, David crossed paths with Katharine again when he performed at her wedding to Nick Cokas.

Katharine looked back at her first time meeting David in a May 2023 interview, revealing that she has always felt “completely relaxed” around him and felt that she could be herself.

“They always say you meet your partner in a workplace,” she said. “I mean, I never would have thought it, but it’s crazy … another reason to look fondly on that show.”

When Did Katharine McPhee and David Foster Get Married?

Years after their American Idol encounter, David and Katharine started spending time together in 2017. They attended the Grammy Museum’s third annual gala together that September, which caused dating rumors to swirl. At the time, it had been a few months since Katharine and Nick finalized their divorce, and David had just ended his marriage to ex-wife Yolanda Hadid.

After several more months of being seen together, Katharine and David confirmed their relationship in May 2018, appearing on a red carpet arm-in-arm and calling it a “fun date night.” They got engaged in July that same year and tied the knot in June 2019.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

What Is the Age Gap Between Katharine McPhee and David Foster?

Katharine and David have turned heads because of their 35-year age gap (Katharine was born in 1984, while David was born in 1949.) While Katherine herself has admitted they have an “unconventional” romance, their relationship has felt right to her. Although, she did have concerns about their age gap when they first started dating, mostly because of how the public would perceive it.

“We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment,” Katharine said on “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” in 2021. “So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I’m in love with our love story and that’s all that matters.”

Do Katharine McPhee and David Foster Have Kids?

Katharine is now a stepmom to David’s five adult daughters, Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin, and Jordan, from his previous relationships. Additionally, in February 2021, Katharine and David welcomed their first baby boy, Rennie David. The couple isn’t in a rush to have more children, but Katharine said in January 2023 that she would “love to have another baby” with David.

“I love being a mom,” she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I really love it.”