David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s nanny for their 2-year-old son, Rennie David, died in a “horrible tragedy,” according to reports.

It is not currently clear how the nanny died, though it’s believed that she had a close bond with the family. Representatives for the couple have not yet responded to In Touch’s request for comment.

The news comes after Katharine, 39, announced she had to miss two shows on her joint tour with David, 73, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, August 11, following a family emergency.

“Dearest Jakarta fans, It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run,” she wrote in the statement via Instagram. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

The former American Idol contestant continued, “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

While Katharine headed back to the United States, David remained in Indonesia to do the two performances at Jakarta’s Sentul International Convention Centre.

The couple tied the knot in 2019, while they welcomed their son in February 2021. Rennie is their only child together, though David is also the father to daughters Amy, Allison, Sara, Erin and Jordan from past relationships.

Katharine has been open about her love of motherhood and previously said it was the “greatest job” she will ever have while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April 2021.

Meanwhile, she also admitted during an interview in October 2021 that she relies on a lot of people for help when raising her son. “I bow down to these women who just do it completely on their own, but you know, you say it takes a village, and it does because babies need lots of attention,” she said at the time.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“And I think it’s healthy for babies to have multiple people around them who love them, friends, families, nannies,” the “Terrified” singer continued. “I mean, whoever you can, just [to] help you out — and it also, in turn, helps the baby.”

She went on to say that she loves “every second” she gets to spend with her son. “I’m not one of those women that’s just going to say, like, how hard it is, because there are moments that are hard and you’re tired but I just keep reminding myself that it’s just a moment in time [and] that I’m never going to get this time back,” Katharine added. “So I love every moment of it.”