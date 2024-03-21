Piers Morgan still has questions about when the photo that Kate Middleton posted on Mother’s Day (March 10) was actually taken. The journalist said that an eyewitness who recently saw the Princess of Wales told him that Kate looks quite different than she did in the viral image.

“I’m not convinced that the picture of Kate herself was taken the week before [Mother’s Day],” Piers, 58, said in a preview from TMZ’s Where Is Kate Middleton? special. “I know somebody who saw her that week who said she didn’t look anything like the picture. It was just somebody who bumped into her who knows her, who said she looked a lot thinner than she did in the picture.”

Piers said the eyewitness told him that Kate, 42, looked “thinner than usual” following her January 16 abdominal surgery.

The timeline of when Kate’s Mother’s Day photo was taken has been under scrutiny since she first posted the picture. Online sleuths immediately began pointing out that the picture – which was taken by Prince William and featured Kate posing with her three children – looked Photoshopped. On March 11, the princess confirmed that she had edited the image. While the picture was the first official portrait shared of Kate following her operation, her admission led fans to question when it was actually taken.

The internet has been buzzing about Kate’s condition for weeks, as the royal family has kept tight-lipped regarding updates about how she’s doing. In Kensington Palace’s initial statement about Kate’s surgery, the princess’ “desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible” was made clear. The family confirmed that updates would only be given “when there is significant new information to share” and said that Kate would be absent from public-facing duties until after Easter (March 31).

Kate spent 13 days in the hospital and was discharged on January 29. At that time, Kensington Palace confirmed that she was making “good progress.” However, as she remained out of the public eye for the next several weeks with no updates from the royal family, fans began to wonder if something more was going on.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a rep said on February 29. “That guidance stands.”

Kate and William, 41, resurfaced on March 16 during an outing at a farm shop near their home at Windsor. A video showed Kate smiling as she walked alongside her husband while carrying a large shopping bag. Still, due to the Mother’s Day photo debacle, many social media users have questioned whether the woman in the video is actually Kate. The palace has not commented.