Kate Middleton Video Is an 'Endless Mystery,' TMZ Exec Says

The whereabouts of Princess Kate Middleton have continued to drive the internet wild, even after TMZ shared a video of what looked like the princess and husband Prince William enjoying a day of shopping at a local farmer’s market. Now, TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere says even he’s not 100 percent sure that the woman in the video is Kate after all.

“Before I would say I was 95 percent when I first saw it. I was like, ‘Oh that’s her,’ and it certainly looks like William, but even the William some people are picking apart. That maybe it’s not him. There’s endless mystery behind this thing, and the bigger question is, if it’s not her, we’re left with, ‘Where is Kate and what is going on with her?’” Charles, 54, told Fox 5 on Tuesday, March 19.

He also added that there are “a lot of different details that people picked out,even in the way this woman [in the video] walks.”

The TMZ employee continued, “I’ve looked at this video so often, and my gut was it was [Kate], but then I started looking at some of the comments and things that people are posting about why they don’t think it’s her. They have some points about her height compared to William, where her eye line is when she’s looking at him, some things about her chin.”

Charles said that the recent debacle surrounding the ​edited photo shared by Kate, 42, on Mother’s Day was partially what made him so sure at first that the video was definitely the Princess of Wales.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“Why would the palace be involved, if they are, in another sort of hoax to make us think Kate is okay?” Charles wondered. “Because there was the Mother’s Day photo, [and that] was such a blunder, why would they do it again? Which is what made me think at first it was her, because there’s no way they’d do that again. They got caught the first time, they wouldn’t do it again.”

Nelson Silva, who shot the footage, came forward to slam the trolls who accused the people in the clip of not being Kate and William, 41. Silva called the conspiracy theorists “delusional.”

“I’m not so much shocked that these comments have continued, I’m just confused how exactly they can continue,” Silva told The Sun on Tuesday, March 19. “This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation.”

Palace officials have yet to comment on the video.