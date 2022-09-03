Kate Gosselin is known for her highly publicized romance with Jon Gosselin but who else has the Philadelphia native dated in the past? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kate’s dating history.

The mother of eight first rose to fame after the duo’s hit reality TV show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, premiered in 2007. The TLC series documented the then-couple as they raised a set of twins and a set of sextuplets. However, more than a decade later, the former married couple found themselves legally divorced and in a heated custody battle for their younger children.

Following their 2009 split, Kate dated millionaire entrepreneur Jeff Prescott in 2015. “Jeff and Kate have known each other for over a year,” a source told Us Weekly of the couple in January 2015, who had just recently started dating at the time. “They like each other.”

“Jeff is a really, really good guy,” another insider told the publication of the divorced dad of three, who is COO and co-founder of Dreamstine, a microstock photography agency. “He is very respectful of Kate and her family.”

While the pair were previously spotted in her native of Pennsylvania that summer packing on major PDA, Entertainment Tonight revealed the new couple had ended their fling by September.

The publication also reported that after months of preparation, Jeff canceled production plans for Kate’s spinoff, Kate Plus 8, just two days before the planned shoot. Citing cold feet, his team advised against the increased exposure, and he ultimately did not film with Kate.

Since her reality TV run, Kate has opted to stay out of the spotlight. The TLC personality and four of her children — Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah — have since relocated from their home in Pennsylvania to Troutman, North Carolina, due to financial “issues,” a source told In Touch in February 2022. Her other children, Collin and Hannah, reside with their dad and will remain with him in Pennsylvania.

The single mom acknowledged that she’ll soon have an empty nest and admitted she does have dating on the brain.

“As we’re talking about Mady and Cara going off to college which is becoming more and more of a reality, it’s gonna happen, it almost became like a worry for them, too, like ‘Mommy, you’re gonna be all alone soon,’” Kate told People in April 2018. “But it was very apparent, now that they’re older and talking about dating and how they’re all gonna get married someday … it became apparent: they want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life.”

Scroll down to see Kate Gosselin’s dating history in photos.