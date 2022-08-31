Mom’s Makeover! See ‘Jon and Kate Plus 8’ Alum Kate Gosselin’s Hair Transformation Over the Years

Mom’s makeover! Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum Kate Gosselin has never been afraid to experiment with her hairstyle.

While she was first introduced to fans with a short spiky blonde bob haircut, the former reality star has adopted a longer hairstyle in recent years.

However, many fans still identify the mother of eight with her hairstyle from 2009. “It’s my attitude! Everybody wants it. It’s work,” she told People at the time about the cut. “I have very, very thick hair, so it’s not going to work for everybody. I’ve seen people come through the book line with thin hair and [it] just won’t work. My hair stylist gets calls from all across the country.”

As the years continued, Kate began wearing extensions and has continued to rock a longer hairstyle.

While her hairstyle has stayed consistent in recent years, Kate’s drama with ex-husband Jon Gosselin has also been a regular part of her life.

The former couple were married from 1999 until 2009. The exes share twin daughters, Mady and Cara, as well as sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aedan.

In March 2018, Jon filed a complaint against Kate in which he alleged that she “stole” more than $100,000 from their children’s trust fund, a source told In Touch on August 18. The exes previously created a trust account for all of their eight kids with the intention of keeping their earnings from TV appearances and social events safe for the children until they turned 18.

However, the DJ claimed in his filing that he noticed a sum of more than $100,000 was missing from the account when he gained custody of Hannah and Collin in 2018.

In the documents, Kate reportedly acknowledged that she withdrew $50,000 from the children’s trust two times. However, the nurse claimed she just “borrowed” the money to “survive.” She also added that it was necessary to “meet her and the children’s expenses.” Later that year, the former TV personality purchased a $750,000 lakeside home in North Carolina.

Additionally, Kate admitted in her testimony that she had borrowed money from a corporation that she jointly owned with her kids to furnish her new home after she claimed that she didn’t earn any income in 2019.

The judge ruled in favor of Jon in 2021, reportedly citing that there was “no evidence of repayment” on Kate’s part or that she did not earn any income that year. She was then reportedly found to be in contempt of court and was ordered to pay $1,500 in attorney’s fees to her former husband in the case.

In August, her lawyer exclusively told In Touch that Jon ​​“owes Kate over $150,000 in failed child support.” The amount was confirmed based on IRS judgements viewed by In Touch.

“I have no knowledge of her taking money from the trust fund,” attorney Richard J. Puleo said. “I can attest Kate has impeccable integrity; I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin,” he claimed.

Keep scrolling to see Kate’s hair transformation over the years.