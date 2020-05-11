Hard to please! After Kate Gosselin wished her sextuplets a happy birthday, the former Kate Plus 8 star revealed her kids aren’t big fans of her jokes.

“Oh my word, I can’t believe it!” a friend of Kate, 45, wrote on a tribute to the teenagers. In response, the reality TV mama laughed, “You think they used to roll their eyes at our jokes only we laughed at … at 16, the eyes roll more than ever … oh, how I miss you more than ever now! I laugh alone now. Sigh … ” she concluded with a slew of laughing emoji.

In the caption, Kate revealed Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel were nicknamed “Hershey’s Kisses” at birth. “I love you so much! You’re six of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable,” she captioned a photo of Hershey’s Kisses cereal on Sunday, May 10. “(They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds!”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the love was reciprocated, at least from Collin. “Turns out, today is Mother’s Day. Today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think ‘mother’ can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” the 16-year-old began his message, referring to dad Jon Gosselin‘s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. “Yes, a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

Seemingly snubbing his actual mom, Collin continued, “I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights. Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me,” he noted, calling her “irreplaceable.”

In September 2018, Jon was awarded custody of Hannah, and in December, he received custody of Collin as well. Kate previously enrolled Collin in a special needs program where he would “learn certain strategies to help him deal with things,” but the DJ denied his ex’s claims. “He is not on any spectrum or [has] special needs,” Jon wrote on Instagram at the time.

Although Jon wished his children a happy birthday over the weekend, his relationship with twins Mady and Cara is still rocky. In an interview with In Touch exclusively in October 2019, Jon said he wasn’t going to publically try to repair the bond with his daughters.

“No, they’re adults now. I think you just need maturity to figure out what … in your own mind what happened so you can figure it out.,” he said. Here’s hoping the dad of eight can make amends eventually.