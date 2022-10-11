Taking precautions. Kim Kardashian hired extra security at her kids’ school after her ex-husband, Kanye West, blasted the institution’s name on social media.

Kanye, 45, revealed the name of the private school that the former couple’s kids attend in hopes of getting them enrolled at his Donda Academy.

By broadcasting the school’s name, he has heightened security risks. In order to ensure the safety of the students, Kim, 41, has hired more security to work on the premises, according to TMZ.

A rep for Kanye and a rep for Kim did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The Kardashians star and the “Gold Digger” rapper were married from 2014 until they were both declared legally single in 2022. They share kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

While their split initially seemed amicable, Kim and Kanye have had several ups and downs since she filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kanye recently spoke about their marriage and his hopes to have his kids attend Donda Academy during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on October 7.

“So, right now, we’ve come to a compromise, but I’m not finished, because I don’t compromise,” the “Famous” artist said while explaining he opposed their kids’ current school for not having a student choir like his Donda Academy offers. “But we’ve come to a compromise where my kids go to my school after school, and they learn choir.”

Also during the interview, Kanye slammed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s promotional tactics for her Skims shapewear line. “I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims,” he revealed. “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife, and definitely not my daughters, doing in the future in order to sell products.”

Kanye then criticized Kim’s Interview magazine cover, where she showed off her bare butt.

“Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children,” Kanye told Tucker, 53. “And this is how fashion wants to present her.”

In addition to his drama with Kim, Kanye has been faced with controversy in recent weeks. He was banned from Instagram and Twitter for making antisemitic comments, while he also faced backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, Kim has also had to deal with her own haters. On Sunday, October 9, the Hulu star was booed by fans while attending the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys game with Saint.