Rapper Kanye West said he’s trying to “save [his] family” and insisted he hasn’t “seen” divorce papers from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid her budding romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

“At the end of the day, I ain’t got the paperwork yet,” the “Flashing Lights” artist, 44, said during the second part on his interview on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” podcast, which dropped on Thursday, November 11. “So, I’m [going to] come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together.”

Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, and Kim, 42, share four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The “Good Morning” artist theorized some people close to his estranged wife may allegedly be “plants” who are trying to turn her against him. “Hey Kim, oh, don’t listen to Ye, he’s so crazy,” he speculated these unnamed people saying.

Kanye’s plea to save his marriage comes amid the Skims founder’s new relationship with Pete, 27. An insider told In Touch earlier this month that the “Runaway” rapper is “losing it” over their romance.

“He has a real problem with them being an item,” the insider said. “It’s typical of Kanye to have double standards. It’s OK for him to date other women, but it’s not OK for Kim to date Pete!”

The Chicago native stirred dating rumors with 22-year-old model Vinetria after they attended his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis on November 6.

A second source confirmed to In Touch on November 6 that Kim and Pete are indeed “dating” after they were spotted on a few outings together.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” the second source dished about the reality star’s appearance on the comedy sketch show in October. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

Kanye supported Kim during her appearance on SNL and even traveled to New York City with her while she was prepping. However, he admitted during part one of the “Drink Champs” podcast he was less than impressed with the jokes she made while doubling down on claims he has not “seen” divorce papers.

“SNL making my wife say, ‘I divorced him,’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” the “Donda” rapper said.

Reps for Kim did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding Kanye’s interview.