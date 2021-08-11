Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is building a beautiful new home for herself and her four sons in Dover, Delaware, and she tells In Touch exclusively about where fans can expect to see an update on the process.

The 16 & Pregnant alum, 29, says it’s questionable if MTV will document it for an upcoming season, but she will leave that up to the network. “They did film when we were there for the affirmations. I just don’t know what the future holds for that whole thing,” Kailyn tells In Touch, revealing she has no confirmation yet.

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

On the other hand, Kailyn reveals that if HGTV offered her a spinoff on her home-building process, she would definitely consider it.

“I would never turn that, something like that down,” the Pride Over Pity author continues. “I think that sounds really cool. It sounds like a lot of pressure also because I know what I like, but what I like might not be for everybody.”

“I would be a little nervous, but yeah, I would definitely be open to it,” she adds.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host says that she has taken some advice from fans on how to design her new place, while keeping her own preferences in mind.

“It depends on what it is, right?” Kailyn exclusively tells In Touch. “Sometimes it’s between two things, and I might actually take the advice from my [social media] followers on something because I would want it to be like, maybe am I looking at something that is trendy right now or timeless?”

“And if people are voting for the timeless option, I would probably go more that route,” the A Letter of Love author further explains. However, “If it is a simple change and it’s like, OK, I’m just going to go with what I like,” she says.

Shutterstock; Instagram

The proud mom of four, who shares sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez, as well as son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and son Isaac with Jo Rivera, has been consistent with sharing her designs via Instagram. Kailyn previously showed off her future “foyer vibe” as well as a “dog room” with an automatic door.

Kailyn is currently promoting her wallpaper collaboration with Wall Blush, and In Touch can exclusively reveal she has another Wall Blush line coming out that is inspired by her son Isaac. The “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host is also promoting her recent collaboration with Sparkle Bands, and she’s donating all of her earnings from the collection to the charity Blessings in a Backpack.

It appears Kailyn still has a way to go until her new home is move-in ready, but she and her boys can hardly wait!