Bye, Felicia! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry clapped back at a hater who shaded the 27-year-old for having babies with different fathers on Thursday, February 13. The MTV personality set the troll straight in the comments.

“How weird having two kids with the same father,” the hater wrote sarcastically with a woozy emoji. “If you don’t like me, GTFO my Instagram,” she snapped back with two smiley faces.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry / Instagram

Kailyn announced she is expecting her second child with baby daddy Chris Lopez in early February. The two already share a 2-year-old son, Lux. The pair has been on-and-off ever since linking up in 2015. The Instagram queen is also mom to Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, whose father is ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Since sharing the exciting news, Kail has fallen victim to a few Instagram trolls who have been judgmental of her lifestyle choices. Of course, she always has the perfect response to those who try to throw shade. One user even took aim on her celebratory Instagram post. “Girl, keep your legs closed … stop being a baby maker,” they wrote. In response, Kail made a hilariously dirty joke. “My legs were closed, have you never heard of doggy style?” she wrote with a kissing heart emoji.

Despite the slight dose of shade, the reality star is thrilled to be expecting again. “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” she told Us Weekly on Monday, February 10, after announcing the sex of the child. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

This time around, Kailyn is leaning on her Teen Mom 2 castmate Chelsea Houska. “I literally will text Chelsea and be like ‘how do you stay private? How should I do this? Like what do I do?’” she said in a selfie video on Monday, February 10. She is lucky to have a fellow mom by her side!