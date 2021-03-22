JWoww Shares Dramatic Before and After Photo From Editing Her Selfie: ‘Don’t Do This Crap’

Getting real! Jenni “JWoww” Farley is sharing the power of photo editing apps with her millions of Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old Jersey Shore star uploaded a before and after picture via Instagram on Sunday, March 21, and pointed out the differences between the two images. In the first photo, JWoww is lying in bed without any makeup on. The second image showed her sporting thicker eyebrows, what appeared to be makeup and visibly plumper lips.

“Laying here bored and saw this app … so I said, ‘why not?’ … WTF,” the mom of two captioned the snaps. “I’d rather be old and ugly. But seriously, don’t do this crap to your pics … love yourself.”

While some of JWoww’s friends praised her photo and its caption, some of the reality star’s followers called her out for editing her past social media pictures.

“But literally all of your other pictures are airbrushed and photo finished,” one comment read. The MTV personality, for her part, hit back and wrote, “Bright lights … I don’t edit … too lazy.”

Another social media user wrote, “True love, but you have endless money for the Medspa and injections … Many of your followers don’t … [It] makes a difference in the #nofilter pics.”

JWoww also responded to this commenter and said, “You are not wrong there.”

Ever since she rose to fame following the Jersey Shore premiere in December 2009, JWoww has been open about her cosmetic procedures. During a September 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the New York native denied undergoing the knife for major surgeries but admitted she’s a fan of minor tweaks to her face.

“Chin, cheeks, eyebrows, nose done, jaw reconstruction … I laugh!” JWoww said at the time when talking about all the rumors of what she’s gotten done. “I laugh because like I said, I haven’t … My weight fluctuates, my tan fluctuates. I take it as a compliment because I don’t want to look like the girl that was 25 walking into the Jersey Shore house anymore with no knowledge on makeup.”

JWoww — who has admitted to getting two boob jobs — also revealed her philosophy on plastic surgery. “Do it for the right reasons,” she explained. “Do it because it’s like truly what you want to make yourself happy.”

“I’m not getting any younger. I’m going to do the non-invasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful so I don’t, when I’m like 50, 60, 70, have to do the more dramatic ones,” she told ET. “I love the way I look and am totally honest and open with it. I do not want a saggy face in 30 years!”