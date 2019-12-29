You know, just your average husband and wife thirsting over each other on the ‘gram! Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), got a little NSFW on one of the 25-year-old’s latest Instagram posts — and needless to say, these two are still as in love as the day they got married.

“Like my wife always says … I got good hands,” Justin captioned a video of himself making a pretty tricky goal during a hockey game. The witty caption wasn’t lost on any of his fans or celeb friends who commented things like “the caption…” and “caption slaps” … or his wife, who simply wrote, “Fact.”

It’s no surprise to see these two married cuties flexing their love on social media, even via the comments section. On Christmas Day, the couple shared the sweetest PDA pics while celebrating their second married holiday together. “Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours,” the 23-year-old captioned a set of four polaroid selfies of herself snuggled up to the Canadian crooner.

These two are pretty strong in their love — and they definitely don’t let the rumors or trolls dull their shine as a couple. In fact, the blonde beauty made light of some unfounded pregnancy rumors on social media back in late November.

“The internet is funny,” Hailey wrote over a black background on her Instagram Stories. “No, I’m not pregnant I just really love food.” The post came on the heels of photos of Hailey and her hubby in Miami pre-Thanksgiving, where could be seen cradling her stomach. Naturally, that sent the world into a questioning frenzy.

Hailey and Justin got married back in September 2018, during a super secret, low-key ceremony in NYC. They tied the knot for a second time — with all of their family and friends in attendance this time — in September 2019, at a plantation in South Carolina.

They have been inseparable ever since … and you know they’re always posting about each other on social media. Besides, when have they ever been chill about their love for one another? Exactly.