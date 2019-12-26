Too cute! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spent Christmas underneath the mistletoe and shared a slew of PDA-packed photos. December 25 marked the couple’s second Christmas spent as Mr. and Mrs., and they looked more in love than ever as they smooched during an impromptu holiday photo shoot.

“Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours,” the 23-year-old captioned four polaroid selfies of herself snuggled up to the pop star, 25. Justin looked casual in a Flaneur branded hoodie — a company he rocks frequently — with his bleached blonde hair tousled about. Hailey was dripping in holiday cheer and paired her bright red lip with a simple black turtleneck and hoop earrings. The blonde beauty also wore cute red reindeer antlers.

Of course, fans loved the intimate photos of the A-listers’ quiet holiday. “Merry Christmas to my favorite couple EVER!!!! Hope you guys have a great holiday, we love you both so so much,” one commenter wrote. “Merry Christmas to both you beautiful souls … all love,” another person echoed. Justin’s manager Scooter Braun simply added, “Cuties.”

It seems as though their relationship is going strong, despite the internet thinking the couple has beef with Justin’s ex Selena Gomez. She released “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” in October, and the songs seemingly gave a behind-the-scenes look at her longtime on-again, off-again relationship with the Biebs. However, Hailey is ready to move on and not feed into the drama.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just … toxic,” she told British Vogue in an interview published on December 4. “I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

After Selena’s fans started coming for the model after her new music dropped, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star shut it down immediately. “I am grateful for the response the song is getting. I’m so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never, ever be by that. So, please be kind to everyone,” Selena begged during an Instagram Live on October 23. “It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please.”

It sounds like Hailey agrees with the sentiment. She added during her sit down with Vogue, “I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, ‘let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff. Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other.’”

Time will tell what 2020 brings!