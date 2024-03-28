Hailey Bieber is fed up with her father, Stephen Baldwin, making public remarks about her marriage to husband Justin Bieber, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

The Usual Suspects star took to social media last month to ask for “prayers” for his daughter and son-in-law — but his request sparked more speculation about the private pair’s romance being on the rocks.

Now, sources say Hailey wants her protective parent to butt out, with one telling In Touch, “Hailey confronted her father, warning him to refrain from further comments if he wishes to maintain a role in her and Justin’s lives!”

According to the supermodel, things are just fine between her and the “Sorry” singer. Earlier this month, Hailey broke her silence on the continual speculation of trouble in their relationship.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 [percent] of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion,” Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false, xx sorry to spoil it.”

At least Hailey has the support of her fans, with one writing on social media: “The media’s obsession with Hailey needs to be studied because y’all are obsessed to a point where it’s not normal anymore.”