justin hailey bieber attend coachella amid rumored issues

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked like they were going strong as they attended the first weekend of Coachella 2024 together. The couple was spotted on the festival grounds in Indio, California, on multiple occasions throughout the weekend.

On April 12, the pair watched Lana Del Rey’s set in the crowd. Rolling Stone captured a sweet moment that the lovebirds shared during the show, as they wrapped their arms around each other and Justin placed a kiss on his wife’s head.

Then, on Sunday, April 14, Justin, 30, made a surprise appearance on the main stage to perform “Essence” with Tems and Wizkid. Hailey, 27, was watching the show from the audience and took videos of the Biebs doing his thing. “Oh hey baby,” she captioned one clip on her Instagram Story.

haileybieber/Instagram

While the A-listers got to enjoy the music at night, Hailey also had some work obligations to fulfill. Her skincare brand, Rhode, had a photobooth on the grounds, and Hailey stopped by to take some pictures before things got too hectic. She also attended the Revolve Festival’s VIP Pool Party on April 12.

The weekend getaway to the desert comes just weeks after Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, made concerning comments about the duo, who tied the knot in 2018. At the end of February, Stephen, 57, reposted an Instagram Reel to his social media account. It included the message, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

In March, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the model was considering asking her husband for a “trial separation,” but made it clear that she was “not asking for a divorce.”

Meanwhile, Hailey also recently responded to rumors that she was having an affair. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion … so I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

The Rhode founder posted several photos from her Coachella weekend on Instagram but Justin was not included in any of the shots. “Cute weekend,” she captioned the Sunday, April 14, post, along with a series of emojis.