Julie Chrisley’s family made sure to make her 51st birthday special by visiting her in prison.

Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley traveled to Kentucky to visit their mother at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, on her birthday on Tuesday, January 9, an insider told People.

Meanwhile, the family’s attorney, Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP, told the outlet that Julie has remained “hopeful” while behind bars. “Julie is strong and optimistic and certainly doesn’t want to be behind bars for her birthday,” Little shared. “But she’s hopeful that with the appeal, this will be the last birthday that she does spend on bars.”

He said that there is “no real update” on the appeal process ahead, though Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, are scheduled to make oral arguments in April 2024 after their March 2024 court date was postponed. “It’s like a Supreme Court arguing with different judges. So it’s just the judges and the lawyers,” the attorney added.

Julie and Todd, 54, were found guilty of all charges of bank fraud and wire fraud in their tax evasion trial in June 2022. The Chrisley patriarch was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Meanwhile, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

Todd was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison and Julie was ordered to spend seven years behind bars during a November 2022 hearing. They both reported to prison on January 17, 2023.

In addition to Savannah, 26, and Grayson, 17, the couple also shares son Chase Chrisley. Todd and Julie adopted Chloe, who is the daughter of his son Kyle Chrisley, in 2017.

Savannah has stood by her parents’ side throughout their legal troubles, while she’s also been open about her struggles amid their imprisonment. “So mom and dad, obviously, under the circumstances you can only be doing so well. It’s a challenge,” she told HollywoodLife in October 2023. “It’s hard as their daughter sitting and watching it, seeing just how they’re treated, and the things that are happening. It’s also sad to see how we have as a society kind of just turned our backs on people as a whole, and we’re so quick to throw people away.”

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The reality star explained that she planned to use her platform to advocate for those in prison. “I’ve been able to channel my anger in a more productive way and try to implement change where change needs to be had,” Savannah said at the time.

It seems that Savannah has a valid reason to be worried, as a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that her parents have not made the best impressions on the prisons’ staff and other inmates. “Todd is seen as a smarmy know-it-all by a lot of the inmates and it’s the same with Julie, who’s been hoping for sympathy since she set foot in jail,” the insider shared in November 2023. “There’s a lot of taunting, both behind their backs and to their faces. They’re deluded that complaining will get them out sooner.”