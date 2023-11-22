With her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion, 26-year-old Savannah Chrisley has been relentless in her criticism of their treatment. On her podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star has said her parents went without air-conditioning at the two southern institutions where they’re being held, alleging that the prisons had “black mold, asbestos” and, in her mother’s case, snakes “slithering on the floor.” Now she says her outspokenness has made things tough for her folks. “There’s been a lot of retaliation,” she noted. “So we have to worry.”

Inside lockup, Todd and Julie aren’t helping things by continuing to gripe about the conditions. A source exclusively tells In Touch their attitudes haven’t gone over well with either staff or other convicts. “Todd is seen as a smarmy know-it-all by a lot of the inmates and it’s the same with Julie, who’s been hoping for sympathy since she set foot in jail,” reveals the insider. “There’s a lot of taunting, both behind their backs and to their faces. They’re deluded that complaining will get them out sooner.”