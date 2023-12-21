Christmas in the clink. From Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, to Jen Shah, to Josh Duggar, here are how the scorned stars are spending their holiday seasons behind bars.

Todd and Julie Chrisley

Todd and Julie Chrisley won’t be hanging their stockings by the chimney with care. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted of a million-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme; Todd is serving 10 years at Florida’s FPC Pensacola, while Julie is serving five in a Kentucky federal prison.

Prison was certainly not on their wish list. “It’s so disgustingly filthy,” Todd griped in a recent NewsNation interview, claiming there’s black mold and dead rodents where prison food is handled. (He gets his grub from the commissary, which sells cans of tuna, condiments and staples like socks and shampoo.)

In November, the couple’s daughter Savannah said the conditions at Julie’s facility are “terrible” and female prisoners are treated “like garbage” by male guards. “They’re both depressed,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, noting that Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, haven’t been able to speak to each other since their incarcerations.

“It’s the first Christmas they won’t be spending with family, and it’s hit them hard,” the source adds. “Savannah’s keeping the traditions alive with the younger kids but she’s just going through the motions.”

Jen Shah

Someone like me doesn’t belong here,” Jen Shah wrote in a journal entry she shared with followers on Instagram in March, shortly after she began her six-and-a-half-year sentence for running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.

“I’ve never been in trouble before,” added the disgraced former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 50. Life at Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas is a major downgrade for Jen: Inmates are given a daily 6 a.m. wake-up call and are forced to work menial jobs for 40 cents an hour.

“Jen was freaking out in the beginning but she’s doing a little better,” says an insider, adding that the married mom of two (she and husband Sharrieff share Sharrieff Jr. and Omar) is “angry she doesn’t get to be with her family at Christmas. She’s still making excuses for what happened.

Josh Duggar

It’s another bleak holiday season for Josh Duggar, who’s spending his second Christmas on lockdown following his 2021 conviction on child pornography charges. (He was also revealed to have abused his sisters as a teen.)

A source says that while the disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star’s wife, Anna, visits him at the Seagoville correctional facility in Texas, Josh’s parents and sisters are MIA. “Jim Bob and Michelle don’t ever come, and his sisters don’t want to see him,” says the source, adding, “Josh is the family pariah now, shunned and scorned.”

In October, the 35-year-old’s appeal for a second trial was denied. “It’s dawning on him that he’ll be stuck there for the entire term,” says the source. (He’s scheduled for release in 2032.) “Josh has been threatened and verbally abused by inmates and staff,” adds the source. “It’s a brutal place.”