Julia Fox is spilling tea about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West, including his offer to pay for her plastic surgery.

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain, shared by The Guardian on Saturday, October 7, Julia, 33, explained that Kanye, 46, made a generous offer when they were “playing Uno” at a hotel. She added that their version of the game “involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary.”

“I’ll get you a boob job if you want,” Kanye allegedly told her while they were playing. However, Julia said she did not take him up on the offer.

Kanye’s comment about Julia getting plastic surgery likely won’t be the only bombshell she shares in the memoir, which is set to be released on Tuesday, October 10.

The “Gold Digger” rapper and Uncut Gems actress met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami in 2021. Their romance seemed to heat up when they made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week together in January 2022.

While they initially seemed inseparable, the relationship wasn’t meant to be, and the pair called it quits soon after in February 2022.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” her rep confirmed to In Touch at the time.

The relationship happened nearly a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The former couple tied the knot in 2014, while they share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Their divorce was eventually finalized in November 2022.

Kanye has since moved on with Bianca Censori, whom he married in December 2022.

Julia revealed that Kanye offered to pay for her plastic surgery just one week after she admitted their sex life wasn’t impressive.

She told The New York Times that “there, like, wasn’t any” sex between herself and Kanye during their romance. “It wasn’t really about that,” she added while reflecting on their relationship.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Julia then explained that she wanted to tell the “truth” about her sex life in the memoir. “I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on,’” she told the outlet. “So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.”

While many fans were introduced to Julia through her highly publicized romance with Kanye, she has said that he is not a major part of her memoir. “It’s like six pages,” she told E! News about his inclusion in the book. “I feel like I went very lightly on it. I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything, it’s all in the past.”