It will be a lonely 34th birthday for Josh Duggar, as he spends his big day on Thursday, March 3, in jail awaiting his April sentencing on two child pornography charges. He won’t be able to receive any visitors and he’ll be eating from the day’s scheduled menu of jailhouse meals.

“There are no visits in-person right now because of Covid. Loved ones can set up video chats,” a source told The Sun. Inmates can also be reached via email.

Fortunately for Josh, the jail seems to have some good inmate cooks! A kitchen staffer tells In Touch that his birthday’s lunch menu will consist of taco meat, cheese sauce, chips, corn, taco sauce, butter, cornbread and a frosted dessert bar. For dinner, he’ll be served the scheduled meal of turkey tetrazzini, mixed vegetables, cornbread, butter and another frosted dessert bar. There are “no specialty birthday meals as a policy ever,” the jailhouse source adds.

While Josh won’t be getting any special meal for his birthday, his loved ones can still send money and gift packages, such as food products, packs of candy, snacks and hygiene products via the Jail ATM system. Josh won’t have a birthday cake, but a “Sweet Care Pack” includes cookies, chocolate bars and candy if a loved one wants to send Josh a form of extra dessert on his birthday.

Josh’s wife Anna Duggar (née Keller) has not been able to visit her husband in person since he was convicted on December 9 on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material after a six-day trial. The former 19 Kids and Counting star faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.

Several of his 18 brothers and sisters publicly denounced the eldest Duggar child after a jury found him guilty. He was taken into custody on the final day of his trial, and In Touch later confirmed that Josh was moved to solitary confinement for safety reasons as he awaits his sentencing.

Despite some of his siblings turning against him, wife Anna “still loves” Josh and is “still not certain about her future,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. The couple shares seven children, with their latest addition, daughter Madyson, born in October 2021, a month before Josh’s trial began.

“His actions have forced her to look at him as a fallen man who lost his way,” the source added, noting that she “stood by” her longtime love until “the bitter end.” She’s “completely devastated,” another source previously told In Touch, noting that, “Her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt. She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”