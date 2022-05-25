Josh Duggar was smiling and appeared to be “in happy spirits” at the courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Wednesday, May 25, according to The Sun.

According to the outlet, Josh, 34, joked with the judge’s clerk during the hearing. He was also seen turning around to speak to his wife, Anna Duggar, multiple times.

In addition to Anna, 34, Josh’s father Jim Bob Duggar arrived at the Arkansas courthouse for his sentencing amid his child pornography trial, in photos obtained by The Sun. His siblings Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Jason Duggar also showed up.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jill Dillard’s (née Duggar) husband, Derick Dillard, cited a biblical verse in a series of tweets seemingly about Josh’s hearing.

“‘For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad,’” Derick, 33, wrote via Twitter. “‘Would you have no fear of the one who is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God’s servant for your good.’”

News Licensing/MEGA

In a following post, the Counting On alum wrote, “‘But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer,’ (Romans 13:3,4).”

Derick did not blatantly refer to Josh in the posts, though he isn’t the first member of the family to speak out against the eldest Duggar child. Josh’s cousin Amy King (née Duggar) has publicly voiced her thoughts on the situation in the weeks leading up to the sentencing.

Amy, 35, exclusively told In Touch in May 2022 that the father of seven is in “for a rude awakening” with his prison sentence.

“I honestly don’t think justice can be served a hundred percent for those victims,” Amy explained. “But I do know — I’ve actually looked up some prison details lately ‘cause [I’m] just trying to get an idea of really what’s gonna be happening to him … And I would be very, very, very fearful if I were him.”

The sentencing comes months after Josh was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in December 2021. After the guilty verdict, Josh was held in custody in Fayetteville as he awaited sentencing.

His hearing was originally scheduled for April 5, though Josh and his attorney filed a motion to delay the hearing. It was rescheduled to May 25 and began at 9:30 a.m. CT. He is facing up to 20 years.