Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Seemingly Welcomed Baby No. 4

Under the radar. 19 Kids & Counting alum Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), seemingly welcomed baby No. 4.

“Kendra’s here!” sister-in-law Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) said during a YouTube vlog shared on Tuesday, July 4. “I didn’t even see Kendra.”

The video footage was taken during a girls’ day while Jinger, 29, was visiting her family in Arkansas earlier this year. In the clip, Kendra, 24, is seen walking into a restaurant called Buttered Biscuit carrying an infant baby boy.

While details of the little one’s name and birthdate remain unknown, rumors have been swirling for months surrounding the possibility that the couple welcomed their fourth child, beginning in June 2022 when Joe, 28, and Kendra were spotted out to dinner with a stroller in tow.

A Reddit user shared a snapshot of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s son sitting next to a black stroller at a restaurant with a group of others, whose faces were blurred out of the image. The fan’s photo also blocked out the infant’s face, but its green blanket was visible in the shot.

The Arkansas-based couple have largely remained out of the public eye in recent years, with their last post on social media being from November 2021.

“Happy Birthday sweet girl!!! We love seeing this girl’s sweet little personality blossom over the last two years! Looking forward to making many more memories,” the pair’s joint Instagram post read alongside a photo of their eldest daughter, Addison Renee.

Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo/YouTube

Joe and Kendra officially began courting in March 2017 when he presented his future wife with a promise ring.

“Something just a little bit different,” Joseph said at the time, referring to the fact that all of his older siblings used lockets to symbolize their courtships. “It pretty much says that I thought into it more than just kind of doing what the next guy does.”

The pair got engaged during his sister Joy-Anna Forsyth’s wedding to husband Austin Forsyth in May 2017, before tying the knot on September 8, 2017. Just like their quick courtship, the couple wasted no time expanding their family as Kendra gave birth to baby No. 1, son Garrett David Duggar, exactly 39 weeks after their wedding.

“No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today! Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents,” Joseph and Kendra said in a joint statement following his June 8, 2018, birth.

Baby No. 2, daughter Addison, joined the family November 2, 2019, followed by baby No. 3, daughter Brooklyn Praise, who was born on February 19, 2021.

“Feeling so grateful and blessed,” they shared following Brooklyn’s birth.