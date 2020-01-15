Yes, queens! Jordyn Woods and her close pals broke it down for the camera during a bathroom dance-off on Tuesday, January 14. The 22-year-old has been living it up on her Jamaican vacation with Lori Harvey and Normani.

“Bathroom break,” Lori, 23, captioned an Instagram video of the ladies shaking what their mamas gave them with a laughing emoji. Kylie Jenner’s former BFF reposted the clip, adding the caption, “What girls do in the bathroom,” accompanied with a rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

The ladies dropped it low while listening to “Freaky Friday” by Lil Dicky and Chris Brown. Jordyn stunned in a neon pink two-piece outfit, while her friends embraced the island vibes with their tropical-inspired apparel.

Courtesy Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Jordyn and her gal pals jet setted to the island to celebrate Lori’s birthday. It looks they have been having a blast as they soak up the Caribbean sun and snap some cute pictures. The model shared a sizzling photo from her vacation featuring Normani working it in the distance. “Mani mami,” she captioned the photo posted on Monday, January 13. “Mi amorrrr,” the singer replied in the comments.

While on their exotic trip, Jordy has been sharing tons of vacation envy-inducing snaps. We all could use a sip of her frothy beverage and a breath of island air. She also posted a nod to the birthday girl as everyone gathered around to sing “Happy Birthday” to Lori as she grinned wide.

Courtesy Jordyn Woods/Instagram

It looks like Jordyn is living her best life and sticking to her New Year’s resolutions. “Ultimately just good health, good vibes, good friends, positivity,” she said to Life & Style about her goals for the roaring ‘20s. “We’re going to kick 2020’s butt — new decade, new energy … Just having a good time and being happy and having fun ultimately. Just make sure you have fun in everything you do so when you work your butt off, it doesn’t feel like work.” Sounds like a great plan to us!